STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Didn’t file plaint against ED: Sandeep’s lawyer

The Crime Branch had said it filed the case based on her complaint.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM  (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch has landed in a controversy as gold smuggling case accused Sandeep Nair’s lawyer on Tuesday denied giving any complaint alleging Enfrocement Directorate official had threatened her client to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the case. The Crime Branch had said it filed the case based on her complaint.

When TNIE met his lawyer Vijayam P V, she said she did not give any complaint to the Crime Branch. “I also came across reports that the Crime Branch registered a case based on complaints of Sandeep’s lawyer. Sandeep and I have not given any complaint till now. I am the only lawyer representing Sandeep,” Vijayam said. 

“There were also reports that a lawyer named Sunil has given a complaint. Sandeep and his family members don’t know him,” she said. “I have approached the Crime Branch to get details of the case, including the FIR,” she added. Sandeep had written to the Ernakulam Principal District Sessions Court from the jail saying ED officials threatened him to name the chief minister and three other ministers in the case. Based on it, the Crime Branch registered a case against ED officials. 

Meanwhile, the NIA court on Tuesday granted pardon to five accused, including Sandeep, in the case. Anwar, Musthafa, Aseez and Nandagopal are the others exempted from the case after they turned approver. Sandeep was also granted statutory bail after the NIA could not file a chargesheet against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Nair gold smuggling Enfrocement Directorate
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp