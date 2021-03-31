Didn’t file plaint against ED: Sandeep’s lawyer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch has landed in a controversy as gold smuggling case accused Sandeep Nair’s lawyer on Tuesday denied giving any complaint alleging Enfrocement Directorate official had threatened her client to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the case. The Crime Branch had said it filed the case based on her complaint.

When TNIE met his lawyer Vijayam P V, she said she did not give any complaint to the Crime Branch. “I also came across reports that the Crime Branch registered a case based on complaints of Sandeep’s lawyer. Sandeep and I have not given any complaint till now. I am the only lawyer representing Sandeep,” Vijayam said.

“There were also reports that a lawyer named Sunil has given a complaint. Sandeep and his family members don’t know him,” she said. “I have approached the Crime Branch to get details of the case, including the FIR,” she added. Sandeep had written to the Ernakulam Principal District Sessions Court from the jail saying ED officials threatened him to name the chief minister and three other ministers in the case. Based on it, the Crime Branch registered a case against ED officials.

Meanwhile, the NIA court on Tuesday granted pardon to five accused, including Sandeep, in the case. Anwar, Musthafa, Aseez and Nandagopal are the others exempted from the case after they turned approver. Sandeep was also granted statutory bail after the NIA could not file a chargesheet against him.