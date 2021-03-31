HC adjourns Rajya Sabha poll case to April 5 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday informed the High Court that the decision on conducting elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala which will become vacant on April 21, will be taken shortly and within the existing legislative framework.

When the case came up for hearing, Deepu Lal Mohan, the counsel for the EC, orally submitted that the election will be held during the term of the present Kerala legislative assembly. However, shortly after the submission, the counsel withdrew it and sought to post the case on April 5.

The submission was made in response to the petitions filed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly secretary and others challenging the EC’s decision to keep in abeyance the proceedings for the proposed election to the seats. The EC counsel submitted that the term of the three members of the Rajya Sabha from the state is due to expire on April 21 and therefore the plea filed at this stage is liable to be dismissed as premature.