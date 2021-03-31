Kochi: Youth lies unattended for 30 minutes after accident, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an unfortunate incident, a 23-year-old lost his life after he lay on the road for around half-an-hour without medical attention or police assistance in a pool of blood following a bike accident near Vypeen on Tuesday. The incident, which exposed Kochiites’ indifference and lack of concern for a fellow being, happened around 1.30pm. But the local residents and rescue officials could arrange a vehicle to take him to the hospital only around 1.55pm, which may have cost the youth his life.

Abhin Ambrose, son of Ambrose of Payyappilly Veedu, Elamkunnapuzha, in Vypeen, died of severe head injury and bleeding after his bike lost control and rammed into another motorcycle at Schoolmuttam junction.Unfortunately, the repeated attempts of Lini William and her sister Mini William — who run a bakery adjacent to the accident spot — to get the help of an ambulance by dialling 102 failed to get a response as the officials turned down their request citing unavailability of a vehicle.

“Those who gathered around at the accident spot were busy taking pictures and making calls. The fire and rescue and police personnel who reached the spot confirmed the death of a boy. How can they behave irresponsibly? Had they arranged a vehicle quickly, they could have saved a life. If I had a car, I would have taken him to the hospital without seeking help,” said Lini William, tears rolling down her cheek.

“Some portion of his skull was out and there was excess bleeding. The fire and rescue personnel who reached the spot 15 minutes after the accident were not ready to use their vehicle. Later, he was shifted to the hospital in an autorickshaw. He was breathing heavily while being shifted. If the people were responsible, we could have saved a life,” said Lini and Mini.

The hospital authorities declared him dead.

The police and fire and rescue services denied the allegation of delay in shifting the youngster to the hospital. “We got the information around 1.45pm and we rushed to the spot immediately and arranged a vehicle to take Abhin to the hospital,” said a fire and rescue services official who was present at the accident spot. The police claimed they received information around 2.15pm. The other youngster, and his mother, involved in the accident were admitted to a private hospital with injuries.