STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Youth lies unattended for 30 minutes after accident, dies

But the local residents and rescue officials could arrange a vehicle to take him to the hospital only around 1.55pm, which may have cost the youth his life.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer inspects the bike that was involved in the  fatal accident at Schoolmuttam junction in Vypeen on Tuesday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an unfortunate incident, a 23-year-old lost his life after he lay on the road for around half-an-hour without medical attention or police assistance in a pool of blood following a bike accident near Vypeen on Tuesday. The incident, which exposed Kochiites’ indifference and lack of concern for a fellow being, happened around 1.30pm. But the local residents and rescue officials could arrange a vehicle to take him to the hospital only around 1.55pm, which may have cost the youth his life.

Abhin Ambrose, son of Ambrose of Payyappilly Veedu, Elamkunnapuzha, in Vypeen, died of severe head injury and bleeding after his bike lost control and rammed into another motorcycle at Schoolmuttam junction.Unfortunately, the repeated attempts of Lini William and her sister Mini William — who run a bakery adjacent to the accident spot — to get the help of an ambulance by dialling 102 failed to get a response as the officials turned down their request citing unavailability of a vehicle.

“Those who gathered around at the accident spot were busy taking pictures and making calls. The fire and rescue and police personnel who reached the spot confirmed the death of a boy. How can they behave irresponsibly? Had they arranged a vehicle quickly, they could have saved a life. If I had a car, I would have taken him to the hospital without seeking help,” said Lini William, tears rolling down her cheek.

Abhin Ambrose

“Some portion of his skull was out and there was excess bleeding. The fire and rescue personnel who reached the spot 15 minutes after the accident were not ready to use their vehicle. Later, he was shifted to the hospital in an autorickshaw. He was breathing heavily while being shifted. If the people were responsible, we could have saved a life,” said Lini and Mini.

The hospital authorities declared him dead. 
The police and fire and rescue services denied the allegation of delay in shifting the youngster to the hospital. “We got the information around 1.45pm and we rushed to the spot immediately and arranged a vehicle to take Abhin to the hospital,” said a fire and rescue services official who was present at the accident spot. The police claimed they received information around 2.15pm. The other youngster, and his mother, involved in the accident were admitted to a private hospital with injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident death
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp