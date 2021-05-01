20 held for theft and robbery over past month

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have arrested 20 people over the past month in connection with various theft and robbery cases. The arrests were part of a special drive launched by the unit in the wake of a rise in such cases within the city police limits. More arrests are likely in the coming days. According to the police, the 20 accused were arrested in 11 cases registered at Cheranalloor, Kadavanthra, Kalamassery, Ambalamedu, Ernakulam Central, Hill Palace and Elamakkara police stations.