Council suggests conduct of CBSE Plus II examinations

Published: 01st May 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Image of CBSE students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) move to cancel and postpone the Class X and XII examinations, respectively, has left students and parents worried. While Class X students are worried about the criteria for admission to Class XI, those in Class XII are on tenterhooks over the uncertainty regarding the conduct of examinations.

Taking the factors into consideration, the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS), after consultations with stakeholders from across the country, has submitted some suggestions before Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. “CBSE has been taking several steps for students’ welfare. However, with the Covid situation spiralling in the country, one can’t blame parents or students if they feel anxious about the latter’s academic prospects,” said Indira Rajan, NCCS secretary-general.

One of the suggestions is the need for more clarity, she said. “With the board cancelling the Class X examinations, schools and parents don’t have a clear idea about how to proceed with Class XI admissions. We suggested that it would be good if CBSE shares the criteria that schools have to follow,” she said. 

There is also the matter of Class X certificates, she said. “The board should take steps to issue certificates, if possible, by getting students’ assessments from previous years along with supplementing grades based on activities,” Indira said. NCCS has also sought the conduct of Class XII examinations, she said. 

“Undoubtedly, the Covid situation in the country is very grim. However, since the Class XII marks are necessary for higher education, conducting examinations without putting students at risk is essential,” she said.

CBSE
