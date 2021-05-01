Idle to ideal ends on a high note

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Idle to Ideal, the joint venture of CUSAT NSS unit and state agriculture department, which started organic farming in an eight-acre barren land on its Thrikkakkara campus back in January successfully harvested vegetables on Thursday. The initiative aimed at producing safe-to-eat veggies at the campus premises and prompt students to take up farming as a part of their lifestyle.

“Idle to Ideal could be Cusat’s flagship green initiative that can improve the health of our students and employees through safe to eat products,” said K N Madhusoodhanan, Vice-Chancellor, CUSAT, while inaugurating the harvest. Pro-Vice-Chancellor P G Sankaran, IQAC Director K Girish Kumar, coordinators of Idle to Ideal plan P K Baby and Sangeetha K Prathap also joined the harvest. The initiative converted fallow lands on the campus premises into full-fledged farms by deploying NSS units of Cusat and experienced farmers.

“As the campus is not fully open due to Covid -19 spread, NSS volunteers living close to the campus and NSS camp participants played an active part in the drive. The sale of safe vegetables is being mooted among employees and students of Cusat,” said Sangeetha K Prathap, co-coordinator, Idle to Ideal.

