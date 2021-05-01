STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala tourism fraternity to observe black day

Tourism stakeholders and workers in the state have been facing a series of setbacks ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started. 

Published: 01st May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

An artist performing peacock Mayooranritham a classical Kerala dance form in an event promoting Kerala tourism in Hyderabad

Representational image. (Photo| EPS, Vinay Madupu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism stakeholders and workers in the state have been facing a series of setbacks ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Though the tourism sector was on the path of revival, the second wave has brought the industry to a grinding halt. Urging the state government to resolve the problems caused by travel restrictions, the tourism fraternity in the state is observing Black Day on May 1.

Over a lakh people are participating in a social media campaign #SaveTourism to raise awareness about the poor condition of the tourism industry. The sector is a source of livelihood for many people in the state. The campaign, organised by the Tourism Samrakshana Samithi, will be observed statewide. The members wearing black masks will share pictures on their social media handles with the hashtag #SaveTourism to attract the attention of the state government towards their helpless ness.

The Samithi has also highlighted the plight of people who had taken loans as said immediate financial assistance should be provided to them. “A 24-month moratorium on the goods and services tax should be given and restrictions on tourism movement should be eased to a certain extent,” said the Samithi. The organisation has also urged the government to give priority to safeguard the jobs of the people in the sector.

