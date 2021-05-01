STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waste menace haunts Tripunithura

The recently renovated Anhakarathodu is once again being threatened by the unrestricted waste dumping on its banks.

Published: 01st May 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recently renovated Anhakarathodu is once again being threatened by the unrestricted waste dumping on its banks. The marshy land close to the canal and Poorna River is being landfilled with  non-biodegradable waste, destroying the quality of water resources around it. Though the resident’s associations have approached the municipal authorities, no action has been taken so far. 

“We have been constantly appealing to the authorities to take action against the offenders and provide a permanent solution to the issue. However, the officials are doing little, blaming the pandemic. We have brought the issue to the attention of the district collector as well,” said V C Jayendran, convenor, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA). The resident collective is planning to approach the National Green Tribunal on the issue. “Tonnes of plastic waste are dumped in more than an acre of land. By the next monsoon, the leachate from this waste will flow into the recently renovated Anthakarathodu and Poorna River,” he said.

Residents fear that the area would suffer the fate of the Kadambrayar River, polluted by toxic effluents from the Eloor industrial belt and Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. “We fear that the free-flowing canals will turn into carriers of garbage and toxins in near future,” said VC Prasad, chairman, TRURA.

The association demanded immediate intervention of the officials in the matter. “Instead of supporting a few individuals, the authorities should show genuine interest in resolving the matter. They should take steps to remove the garbage being dumped. Both municipal and revenue officials are equally responsible for this,” added Prasad.

