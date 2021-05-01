STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘We miss the feel of live percussion’

 Dance, music and other forms of art sustain many of us through these tough times.

Published: 01st May 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rekha Raju

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: Dance, music and other forms of art sustain many of us through these tough times. Mohiniyattam dancer Rekha Raju, a Palakkad native, and Kathakali artiste Athira Nandan from Malappuram rendered an online performance at the two-day dance festival titled ‘Nrutyangana’ organised by Hyderabad-based cultural organisation, Singidi Cultural Organisation. They showcased recorded performances at the event which began on Thursday.

For Rekha Raju, World Dance Day used to be when she would have multiple performances across the country. But for a year now, she has been staying at her home in Bengaluru and reaching out to her followers digitally. “Earlier, I was against performing on recorded music as I feel we will miss the live feel of percussion. But the situation now has forced us to rely on recorded videos and audios.

It hurts more when we have to perform through an online platform understanding that no one is clapping from the other side. There are no criticisms or questions. This feels like being breathless,” says Rekha. Athira Nandan, daughter of veteran Kathakali artiste, Kottakkal Nandakumaran Nair echoes similar sentiments. She performed a half-hour long piece on Poothana Mokhsham. She adds that the life of the performance lies in the live percussion instruments.

“But I believe these virtual  short pieces will strike interest in more people. I see it as a silver lining. At a time when we are missing live stages, these platforms are comfortable spaces for struggling artists,” says Athira who is also an English lecturer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp