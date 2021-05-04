STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Art next door

For Chandralekha, art is something born out of her surroundings 

Published: 04th May 2021

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Art is all about making wonders, says Chandralekha, who creates fine pieces of art from scrap. The mundane turns into extraordinary in her hands. For instance, an old bottle tuns into a grand old lady while the lid of a casserole is crafted into a terrarium. It is all about upcycling, says Chandra, who resides in Thiruvananthapuram. “From nothing, we can create big things. Anyone can do it. All you need to do is look at your surroundings and you will be inspired,” says the artist, who is also the mother of a playful four-year-old daughter.

Chandra never buys any supplies for her art. “I don’t believe in buying expensive craft supplies. Instead of creating more waste, we can turn trash into art. These can be modelled into good home decors. That way, you also help to preserve nature,” she says.

When she was just a kid, Chandra could be seen hoarding every piece of scrap at home. From plastic wrappers to fungus on trees, her art focuses solely on upcycling now.  “I remember my mother scolding me for stocking up on scrap. But now, I have the opportunity to do it and help the environment,” says Chandra. 

It was only recently that Chandra got back to her long-cherished dream of creating art. For one of her first projects, the artist got working on a tiny essence bottle, turning it into a grand old lady. The hair was made with cotton wool and thread and the saree using tissue paper. While metal wire was used for making the spectacles, its lens was made from a plastic cover. This was then painted over.

The figurine has been created with much ingenuity. Chandra doesn’t believe in the concept of wastage. “Even the tiniest bit of scrap can be crafted into something beautiful. If you just look around, you will get all the raw materials to create art from your own home,” says Chandra .

