Navy to back Kochi corporation’s Covid defence

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city received a major boost on Monday with the Indian Navy assuring all support. Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla and INS Commanding Officer Anil Jose Joseph gave the assurance when Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, who met them at the Southern Naval Command Headquarters, explained the activities carried out by the Kochi corporation to contain the pandemic.

“The Indian Navy has promised to assist in all rescue operations related to the Covid defence operations in Kochi city. They also agreed to provide nursing assistance for the vaccination camps of the corporation. If there is any shortage, the Navy will also assist in the volunteer work required for organising camps,” the Mayor said.

He said the Navy will also provide hospital facilities for Covid patients at the Navy Hospital if the situation worsens. “If we have to face a situation like in north India, the Navy will provide its fully-trained medical staff to deal with the critical situation. The officers also provided necessary direction in setting up the corporation’s control room,” Anilkumar said.Apart from offering help to the corporation’s initiative to provide to Covid patients, the Navy has also agreed to provide sufficient medicines, he said.