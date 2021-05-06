STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart way to complain: Police kiosk is in town

Kochiites no longer have to go through the hassle of going to a police station to file a complaint. Instead, they can use the Smart Police Kiosk set up by the Kerala Police.

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites no longer have to go through the hassle of going to a police station to file a complaint. Instead, they can use the Smart Police Kiosk set up by the Kerala Police. India’s first complaint register kiosk has started operating near the Kadavanthara Metro station as part of ‘Smart Policing’ project. It was inaugurated virtually by DGP Lokanath Behera on April 30. The kiosk will enable the public to connect with the police round the clock. During the time of Covid, this innovation will prevent the complainants from having to reach the police stations to physically lodge complaints.

“The kiosk is an added advantage for those who are unable to reach the police station immediately and prefer to file complaints safe and securely. The scheme will also protect the privacy of those filing the complaint, as there is no third- party intervention,” said Kadavanthara CA, Prajeesh T D. The kiosk is equipped with modern settings and can be easily operated by the public. It is connected to the system of the police officer on duty atthe North Police control room.

The complainant can directly communicate to the officer via skype after pressing the video call button on the screen. The officer will write down the grievance and forward it to the concerned police station according to the jurisdiction. The complainant will later receive a receipt in his/her mobile stating the petition number and other details that are necessary for further proceedings.

“This facility is beneficial to  those who want to avoid the writing procedure and is effective for the illiterate persons as well. Once the complaint is registered, immediate action will be taken by the concerned officer,” Prajeesh added.The complainants can also select the option of typing the grievance. If the system doesn’t seem user-friendly, the complainant can type their complaint and send it to the WhatsApp number provided in the kiosk.

Any document or picture related to the complaint can also be sent to the WhatsApp number. The kiosk also has a pen and paper facility. The complainant can also write down his/her grievance and click a photograph of it and send it directly to the WhatsApp number. The Smart Police Kiosk was set up under the supervision of Commissioner C Nagaraju and Deputy Commissioner Aishwarya Dongre. Similar kiosks will be set up in various parts of the city shortly.

HOW TO USE THE KIOSK THROUGH VIDEO 
Press the video call button on the screen. It takes you to skype. The officer will write down the grievance and forward it to the concerned police station. A receipt will come on mobile phone with the petition number and other details. 

Through WhatsApp
Type the complaint and send it to the WhatsApp number provided in the kiosk. Documents and pictures related can also be sent to the number. 

Pen and paper
Write down the grievance and click a photograph of it and send it directly to the WhatsApp number provided at the kiosk.

