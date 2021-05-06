STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Turn to plasma treatment during desperate times?

In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, many awareness campaigns seeking donation of oxygen tanks, bed facilities and Remdesivir injections have flooded the social media.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, many awareness campaigns seeking donation of oxygen tanks, bed facilities and Remdesivir injections have flooded the social media. Now, campaigns encouraging the recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma to the critically-ill Covid patients have started trending on social media. People are pinning their hopes on plasma therapy to treat their loved ones who are Covid positive and critically ill. 

However, health experts point out that the efficacy of plasma therapy is still not confirmed and studies are yet to be conducted to understand it.Health experts highlighted that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is not much convinced about the use of convalescent plasma therapy and has warned against its indiscriminate use in treating Covid-19 patients. However, they also said though the effectiveness of plasma therapy remains a question, it has been helpful in treating critically-ill Covid patients in different parts of the state.

According to Dr P T Zacharias, state president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), convalescent plasma therapy is not something new in the field of medicine and this method has been used earlier in treating many life-threatening diseases. However, it has not been included in the treatment protocol by ICMR. 

“The immune system of the Covid-19 survivors consists of new antibodies which help in attacking the virus. It has been observed that there is a 70 per cent chance for the Covid-19 patients to recover through plasma therapy. However, it should be administered only at the right time,” said Dr Zacharias.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plasma therapy COVID 19 COVID patients
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp