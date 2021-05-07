STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parenting clinics struggle to survive

After their launch in February, the 15 parenting clinics in Ernakulam district have been receiving very good response from parents, said district child protection officer Sini K S. 

Published: 07th May 2021 06:34 AM

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Parenting clinics, instituted by the Women and Child Development Department to provide support to adults and adolescents living in unhappy surroundings, are facing a challenge due to the pandemic. When the state imposed partial lockdown, the clinics were limited to Fridays. Now, with full restrictions coming in place from Saturday, they are moving online, making the service inaccessible for many.

After their launch in February, the 15 parenting clinics in Ernakulam district have been receiving very good response from parents, said district child protection officer Sini K S. On an average, around 25 parents used to visit the clinics with their children to share their worries. However, with the clinic moving online, the officer fears that attendance will drop. 

“The clinics have one counsellor each from 9.30am to 1.30pm on all Saturdays, except second Saturdays to address the concerns of parents and children. When  schools were open, students were free to attend sessions every weekend. After classes closed, clinics were moved to Friday, but with the same timing,” said Sini. The officer said when students complain about  abuse, the clinic provides referral services to ensure theirsafety, apart from counselling. 

When there is parental discord, children and parents are provided counselling. Some also approach the clinics to seek advice regarding smartphone addiction, learning disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, she added.

“Clinics outside containment zones can function, adhering to Covid protocols. In the other areas, only online sessions are possible at the moment. However, follow up cases can be easily managed through phone calls. New cases are reaching us through anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, ward members, and the child protection office,” Sini added.

