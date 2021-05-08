Making hay while Covid crisis rages

Shainu Mohan By

KOCHI: Amid a surge in cases, the prices of Covid essentials like masks, sanitisers, pulse oximeters, thermal scanners have gone up as the state and Central governments fail to put a cap on the prices.



Adding to the woes, the market is flooded with low-quality N95 masks and other products. According to dealers, the price of the pulse oximeter has gone from Rs300 to Rs 3,000 in the past few weeks. Likewise, the price of thermal scanners has also gone up.

“During the first wave, the price of infrared thermal scanners had gone up to Rs5,000 and later the demand declined. Even recently, the price was around Rs500. But now after the second wave, the price has gone up to Rs1,500-2,000 again,” All Kerala Chemist and Druggist Association (AKCDA) Ernakulam district president P V Tomy.

Forum to file PIL

“The government should take immediate steps to regulate the prices of essential medical equipment and products relating to Covid-19. At this time of crisis, it’s disheartening to see traders hiking prices. It’s the responsibility of the government to make available pulse oximeters and thermal scanners at affordable costs for the public who are struggling to survive the pandemic. The government was able to reduce the rate of RT-PCR tests in the state. Similar interventions should be made,” said M Sashidharan Nair, general secretary of CONFRA Consumer Forum. He said the forum is gearing up to file public interest litigation in this regard.

There is no control on the prices of hand sanitisers too. “The transportation of raw materials used for manufacturing masks from Delhi has stalled because of the Covid crisis there. In situations like this when the demand is more, the quality of the products often gets compromised. It’s a fact that good quality N95 masks are scarce in the state,” said an official source.

IMPORT RESTRICTIONS

Import restrictions on raw materials from China have come as a huge blow, adversely impacting availability of medical supplies. “Spare parts of hand sanitiser bottles are imported from China. Packaging materials are unavailable now,” said the official. Hand sanitiser price have increased due to this.

DEALERS CALL FOR NEW RULES

The demand for pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators and infrared thermometers have increased exponentially in the state and across the country. “There is no supply to meet the huge demand for these products. The government should immediately intervente to regulate the prices,” said AKCDA Ernakulam district president P V Tomy, who is also an executive member of All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors Ltd (AIOCD Ltd).