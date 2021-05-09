Ernakulam streets deserted on day 1 of lockdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the City police intensified vehicle checks on the first day of lockdown, the streets wore a deserted look as majority of motorists stayed away. Only essential and emergency services were allowed. Police have set up 100 picket posts for strict checking of vehicles.Also, 45 motorcycle patrolling units and 42 jeep patrols were deployed. Besides, checks have been intensified on Kochi bridge, Kumbalangi bridge, Gunduparambu, Kamala Kadavu, Jhankar jetty, Varapuzha bridge, Pathalam bridge, Manakkakadavu bridge, Puthenkavu Junction, Peringala Junction, Premier Junction and Kumbalam, the areas bordering the neighbouring districts, after placing barricades to block traffic.

As many as 172 cases for flouting Covid-19 guidelines were registered and 59 persons were arrested under the Kerala Epidemic Ordinance for major violations. Eight-two vehicles were impounded and Rs 1,30,500 collected as fine. “Strict action will be initiated against those flouting Covid norms and from Sunday, violators will not be left with a mere warning,” said CH Nagaraju, city police commissioner. The commissioner added that those booked will not be able to get the police clearance certificate for getting passport.

Vehicles will be allowed to proceed only if the drivers produce the ID cards of essential or emergency services. Those having police pass or a self-declaration affidavit will also be let through. “The vehicles will be seized and released only after further orders. Besides, licence details of drivers of the seized vehicles will be handed over to the motor vehicles department for initiating steps for licence cancellation. Strict action against those venturing out unnecessarily and those violating quarantine norms will continue. Those venturing out of their homes should wear double masks,” said the commissioner.