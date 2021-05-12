A soapy record

Arya UR By

KOCHI: Soap is more than just a utility for 3D designer and artist Biju C G. Since 2008, this Thiruvananthapuram-based artist has been making eclectic pieces using soaps and has now entered the India Book of Records by sculpting the longest chain from a single bath soap. He carved a 23 cm long flexible chain with 12 interlocked rings in two hours.

Biju explains that the record attempt was to create awareness about soap sculptures which are considered difficult artwork. “Once, I came across a record attempt performed using pencil lead where the artist had created a chain using a single lead piece.

This made me wonder if I can try the same with soap. It was difficult because soap is a very brittle medium. I used a pottery sculpting tool for it, since specific tools are not available to craft sculptures on soaps,” says Biju who is now settled in Karyavattom and employed as a freelance design consultant.

Size and type of soap played an important part, he says. “Years of experience in the art helped me choose the right kind. One needs to also take extra care to ensure the soap doesn’t turn moist and slippery. I choose the bath soap because though it is medium in size and is stronger for creating chains compared to other soaps”.

He says the record was his first attempt to draw more attention towards intricate soap sculptures which are getting slow recognition in society. “My dream is to create a museum for the numerous soap sculptures that I have made and preserved in my house for more than a decade,” he adds.