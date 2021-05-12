STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Handloom for your little one

Mirali by Rathu Krishna makes sustainable, breathable festive wear for children

Published: 12th May 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: The fashion industry is in the middle of an eco-renaissance as the brands have been slowly retreating from the fast-fashion towards sustainable clothing. However, options available for kids remain limited. Rathu Krishna, a 29-year old entrepreneur is bringing out comfy festive wear for kids in handloom cotton through her Instagram-based brand Mirali. 

“Usually, kids’ festive wear come out in satin, silk, polyester or raw cotton. These are likely to make them uncomfortable, as they aren’t skin-friendly materials. Kids may even feel itchy and form rashes. Mirali focuses on festive wears made out of pure handloom cotton procured from the Balaramapuram, to give children safe, breathable and cosy fashion,” says Rathu. 

Balaramapuram weaving community is known for their traditional handloom saris. Mirali clothing gives a modern twist to traditional handloom. Their outfits for girls include frocks in different patterns, crop top with pants and long/short skirts. For the boys, there are kurtas, mundu, dhoti, and dhoti pants. 
“Kids need to wear and understand sustainable clothing. Many parents aren’t aware of the advantages of letting children wear handloom cotton outfits,” adds Rathu.

Mirali offers handloom cotton festive collections exclusively for kids aged between 0 to 3. “But we do make clothes for kids up to the age of 10, according to the customer’s preference,” says Rathu. 

Aiding the weaversHandloom was once an integral part of Indian textiles, over time with the emergence of many textile industries, handloom artisans and weavers were left behind. Mirali procures the soft, skin-friendly material from these weavers. “Though the community has several cooperative societies, there has been little progress,” says Rathu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp