STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

India’s biggest oxygen bed facility being set up at Ambalamugal

1,000-bed facility expected to be ready by tomorrow; TPR crosses 50% in 19 panchayats

Published: 12th May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

The temporary first-line treatment centre with 1,000 oxygen beds being constructed at BPCL Ambalamugal Refinery School | Express

The temporary first-line treatment centre with 1,000 oxygen beds being constructed at BPCL Ambalamugal Refinery School | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district administration, in association with the BPCL, is constructing the biggest temporary Covid treatment facility with oxygen support at Ambalamugal. The facility will be ready by Thursday, said Collector S Suhas, who reviewed the progress along with BPCL chief Mnanager Kurian Alappatt on Tuesday.

A facility with 500 oxygen beds is being arranged at the old refinery school building at Ambalamugal, while a temporary structure with 1,000 oxygen beds is being constructed at the Ambalamugal Refinery School ground. This will be the biggest temporary Covid treatment facility with oxygen support in the country, said Suhas.

Though the district has 1,911 vacant beds for Covid treatment, the administration is arranging more facilities considering the rapid spread of the disease. According to authorities, the test positivity rate has crossed 50% in 19 panchayats of the district. There are 65,284 active cases in the district and 4,514 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. Among them, 14 are health workers. The health department is planning to recruit more doctors and nurses from the private sector to meet the shortage of health workers.

“The advantage of the facility at Ambalamugal is that we will be getting oxygen supply from BPCL and all the 1,500 beds will have oxygen support. It is a peripheral field hospital and we are trying to get more doctors and nurses from the private sector to be deployed in these first-line treatment centres (FLTCs). Government doctors will be in charge of the facility,” said district medical officer Dr N K Kuttappan. 

“We will need around 1,000 nurses and 200 doctors to take care of the patients admitted to the temporary Covid care centres. We have urged doctors and nurses in the private sector to join the health department to tide over the situation. We will be admitting patients with breathing difficulty at Ambalamugal facility. Around 90% of the patients may recover with oxygen support.

Those with complications will be shifted to hospitals with an intensive care facility,” said National Health Mission district programme officer Dr Mathews Numpeli.  The district administration has arranged 30 domiciliary care centres. As many as 337 patients have been admitted to these facilities and there are 1,114 vacant beds. There are 1,989 patients admitted to the 3,900 beds arranged additionally to treat Covid patients.

BPCL and TCS have arranged FLTCs for their employees and there are 32 patients at these facilities. The health department has arranged 10 FLTCs with 884 beds. There are 393 patients in these facilities and 459 vacant beds are available. In the 11 Covid second-line treatment centres there are 590 beds of which 460 are occupied. The patients belonging to category B are admitted to these facilities which have oxygen beds.

Covid treatment facilities in district
Total beds arranged for Covid patients: 3,900
Occupied: 1,989
Vacant beds: 1,911
Domiciliary care centres: 30
No of beds: 1,451
Occupied: 337
Vacant: 1,114
CFLTCs: 10
Beds: 884
Occupied: 393
Vacant: 459
CSLTCs: 11
No of beds: 590
Occupied: 460
Vacant: 130
Govt Hospitals: 13
No of beds: 975
Occupied: 768
Vacant: 207
Facilities being built at BPCL Ambalamugal: 2
 No of oxygen beds: 1,500

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen bed facility Ambalamugal oxygen COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp