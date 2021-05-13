STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown dampens Eid sales

The second wave and subsequent lockdown have ruined the hopes of many businesses across the city this Eid.

Published: 13th May 2021

A stall selling Ramzan-special snacks at Karugappally. The sellers and buyers continue to interact at food stalls | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second wave and subsequent lockdown have ruined the hopes of many businesses across the city this Eid. Though there are regular online orders, many feel that demand will subside more by the end of the week, making it hard for their establishments to survive. 

“We never thought that another lockdown would take away our festive rush. The situation was improving since the unlock process and we had larger plans for this year’s iftar. But everything changed in days. Though we are receiving regular orders online, they are way below our estimates,” said Fayas PV, a bakery-cum-hotel owner in Karugappally.

Merchants claim many families have started preparing food at households. “Fearing the pandemic, many have stopped buying food from hotels. It’s their freedom and we cannot blame them either. But hundreds of workers depend on the hotel industry to make a living,” said Ameer V P, another shop owner. 

Despite the loss, shop owners still have to pay electricity bill and rent. “Though we expected some relief from the state government last year in the form of loan restructuring, nothing has come through yet. As most of these shops function in private buildings, we cannot expect any deduction on the rent. Even if we maintain regular business, the future looks bleak for us,” said Ameer.

Apart from Swiggy and Zomato, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association’s (KHRA) “Rezoy” food app is also aiding the online business during this time. “Despite Ramzan, many hotels which only open in the evening are being forced to close down by 7.30pm. This has severely affected their business,” said a member of KHRA Ernakulam.

