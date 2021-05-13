NGOs, police, volunteers join hands to help people living on streets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Palanisamy, a sexagenerian who hails from Madurai still remembers last year’s lockdown. It was something he had never seen before. Though the government announced it to prevent the spread of the virus, those like Palanisamy who live on the streets with no savings saw an unkind side of the city as they struggled to keep themselves alive.

Fast forward to May 2021, when the state government announced another nine-day long lockdown, Palanisamy feels safer. Several NGOs have joined hands with the government this time to support those in need. From the supply of emergency medicines for Covid patients, to rehabilitating the elderly to relief homes, these organisations have played a crucial role in ensuring the homeless are taken care of.

“We have been on the ground even before the lockdown was declared. As soon as we got to know about the second wave rising, our volunteers started reaching out to those in need and aiding them regularly. We rehabilitated over 15 individuals who were ailing from various illnesses to our rescue home in Kakkanad,” said Theruvoram Murugan, founder of the NGO Theruvoram.

Apart from providing essentials, many of these organisations took destitute with health problems to hospitals for detailed treatment, bearing their expenses. “We want to ensure medical support for these helpless souls. There were many handicapped individuals, and others suffering from serious ailments,” said Noushad K A, a volunteer of Thanal Paraplegic Society.

Costly affair

Many of these organisations shell out around K7,500 daily to provide food and essentials. In a month, they spend more than K2.5 lakh. They receive donations from people from all walks of life. “Instead of just collecting the money, we often request them to join us. For those who did, it was an eye-opening experience,” added Noushad K A.

Tie-ups with hospitals

Many NGOs have tie-ups with hospitals in the city to provide immediate medical care for ailing homeless people. “We are shifting patients on the streets to PVS Hospital in Kaloor. Residents’ associations and Lourdes hospital staff are also helping us. Until we can provide them permanent shelters we will have to do what we can,” said Noushad.

Police officers do their bit

The list of organisations and philanthropist communities taking up this cause is longer. A few WhatsApp groups managed by city residents are also active on the streets, helping the homeless. Some of them are working with the city police department to distribute food. “We aim to provide them food thrice daily. No one should be left to struggle or strive during the lockdown. We are working with organisations like Sahrudaya charitable trust to reach out to the needy. Kochi Corporation is also supporting us in the initiative. We are planning to extend this initiative even after the lockdown,” said an officer of Ernakulam central police station.