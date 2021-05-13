STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart kiosks exclusively for women to be set up soon in Kochi

Kochi will soon have kiosks exclusively for women to file complaints. The first-of-its-kind facility in the state will be set up near the High Court at Marine Drive.

Published: 13th May 2021 07:01 AM

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi will soon have kiosks exclusively for women to file complaints. The first-of-its-kind facility in the state will be set up near the High Court at Marine Drive. According to state police chief DGP Loknath Behera, similar kiosks will come up in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur soon. Kochi City Deputy commissioner Aishwarya Dongre will be the nodal officer for the project.

DCP Aishwarya told TNIE that the project needs to be looked into in detail before beginning construction. 
“We want it to be similar to the smart kiosk in Kadavanthra. Its advantage is that you need not physically come to the police station to file a complaint. It is very useful during the pandemic and lockdown. It will also help get rid of the stigma attached to visiting a police station and filing a complaint.  

A smart kiosk will be more accessible for everyone, especially women, round the clock,” the DCP said.
She added that the smart kiosks will operate differently. “Women need not write the whole issue or trauma in the first complaint. They can use the WhatsApp link at the kiosk or directly talk to a police officer through video call. She can protect her privacy and identity while also getting help,” she added.

India’s first complaint register kiosk in Kochin was launched virtually by the DGP on April 30, 2021. This smart kiosk at Kadavanthra is connected to the system of the police officer on duty at the North Police control room.

One call away
The complainant can directly communicate to an officer over skype by pressing the video call button on the screen. The officer will write down the grievance and forward it to the respective police station based on jurisdiction. The complainant will later receive a receipt on his/her mobile with the petition number and other details necessary for further proceedings

