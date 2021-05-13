STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

TPR at 35.7%, Ernakulam will need more oxygen supply

Ernakulam at present requires over 20-25 tonnes of oxygen daily,  small hospitals require 35-45 cylinders each day 

Published: 13th May 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

With the increase in Covid cases, lives of frontline workers are also getting hectic. A police officer giving directions to an autorickshaw driver while having a cup of tea at Kaloor| A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The surge in Covid cases in Ernakulam with each passing day would make meeting the oxygen requirements of Covid patients a challenging task for the district administration.Health officials said the district at present needs over 20-25 tonnes of oxygen daily. However, arrangements need to be scaled up as cases continue to rise.

At present, oxygen distribution is done from PVS Hospital, Ernakulam Medical College Hospital and Cochin International Airport Limited, where plants have been set up. As of now, small hospitals require 35-45 cylinders daily. This will go up if the number of patients in the district increases. 

The district’s overall test positivity rate (TPR) was 35.7%, while it was above 50% in 12 panchayats, including Chellanam, Kadamakudy, Pallipuram and Thuravoor, which is also a concern. As of Wednesday, over 4,200 Category B and C Covid patients were under treatment in private and government facilities across the district. 

District Collector S Suhas said the coming two weeks would be crucial for the district. “We hope that the newly set up 1,000-bed facility at Ambalamugal will provide some relief. So far, we were able to handle the oxygen requirement in the district. We have a buffer stock of oxygen for emergencies. While panchayats with above 50% TPR are definitely a concern, we could bring down their number from 18 to 12 in two days,” said Suhas. 

The aim is to set up 3,000 oxygen beds in the district in the coming days. Officials said steps have already been taken to set up more facilities. In the first phase, 500 beds each will be set up near BPCL and in Adlux treatment centre and 400 beds in various primary and community health centres, they said. 

“Around 100 beds have been set up in various primary and community health centres. Efforts are on to set up the remaining beds as well. With the cooperation of BPCL and CII, 1,500 oxygen beds have been set up in the district. A facility with 150 oxygen beds has also been set up at the super-speciality block of Ernakulam General Hospital,” said DMO Dr N K Kuttapan. Health officials said of the nearly 8,963 normal beds, 4,386 oxygen beds, 1,570 ICU beds and 328 ventilator beds identified in both private and government sectors, 7,680 beds as of now have been kept aside for Covid treatment. 

1.37 lakh COVAXIN DOSES REACH DIST
Kochi: The much-awaited Covaxin doses purchased by the state government arrived at the Kochi airport on Wednesday. The vaccine was bought  from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. Kerala Medical Cooperation received the 1,37,580 vaccine doses, which were later handed over to the health department. Over 9 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district so far. While 5,98,835 got vaccinated from private hospitals, 3,03,337 received the vaccine from government hospitals. 

Health workers: 1,32,952
Frontline workers: 79,769
Between 45-60 years: 2,33,721
Above 60 years: 4,55,621

Covid patients being treated at various hospitals and care centres in the district as on Wednesday
MCH, Kalamassery    186 
PVS Memorial Hosp    81
GH Muvattupuzha    43
DH Aluva    81
GH Ernakulam    54
Palluruthy taluk hospital    42
Tripunithura taluk hospital    47
Paravoor taluk hospital    35
Fort Kochi taluk hospital    51
Perumbavoor taluk hospital    43
Kothamangalam taluk hospital    22
Karuvelipady taluk hospital    8
Sanjivani    87
Private hospitals    2,570
FLTCs    458
SLTCs    479
Domiciliary care centres    372

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19 test positivity rate second covid wave
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp