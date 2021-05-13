TPR at 35.7%, Ernakulam will need more oxygen supply

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The surge in Covid cases in Ernakulam with each passing day would make meeting the oxygen requirements of Covid patients a challenging task for the district administration.Health officials said the district at present needs over 20-25 tonnes of oxygen daily. However, arrangements need to be scaled up as cases continue to rise.

At present, oxygen distribution is done from PVS Hospital, Ernakulam Medical College Hospital and Cochin International Airport Limited, where plants have been set up. As of now, small hospitals require 35-45 cylinders daily. This will go up if the number of patients in the district increases.

The district’s overall test positivity rate (TPR) was 35.7%, while it was above 50% in 12 panchayats, including Chellanam, Kadamakudy, Pallipuram and Thuravoor, which is also a concern. As of Wednesday, over 4,200 Category B and C Covid patients were under treatment in private and government facilities across the district.

District Collector S Suhas said the coming two weeks would be crucial for the district. “We hope that the newly set up 1,000-bed facility at Ambalamugal will provide some relief. So far, we were able to handle the oxygen requirement in the district. We have a buffer stock of oxygen for emergencies. While panchayats with above 50% TPR are definitely a concern, we could bring down their number from 18 to 12 in two days,” said Suhas.

The aim is to set up 3,000 oxygen beds in the district in the coming days. Officials said steps have already been taken to set up more facilities. In the first phase, 500 beds each will be set up near BPCL and in Adlux treatment centre and 400 beds in various primary and community health centres, they said.

“Around 100 beds have been set up in various primary and community health centres. Efforts are on to set up the remaining beds as well. With the cooperation of BPCL and CII, 1,500 oxygen beds have been set up in the district. A facility with 150 oxygen beds has also been set up at the super-speciality block of Ernakulam General Hospital,” said DMO Dr N K Kuttapan. Health officials said of the nearly 8,963 normal beds, 4,386 oxygen beds, 1,570 ICU beds and 328 ventilator beds identified in both private and government sectors, 7,680 beds as of now have been kept aside for Covid treatment.

1.37 lakh COVAXIN DOSES REACH DIST

Kochi: The much-awaited Covaxin doses purchased by the state government arrived at the Kochi airport on Wednesday. The vaccine was bought from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. Kerala Medical Cooperation received the 1,37,580 vaccine doses, which were later handed over to the health department. Over 9 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district so far. While 5,98,835 got vaccinated from private hospitals, 3,03,337 received the vaccine from government hospitals.

Health workers: 1,32,952

Frontline workers: 79,769

Between 45-60 years: 2,33,721

Above 60 years: 4,55,621

Covid patients being treated at various hospitals and care centres in the district as on Wednesday

MCH, Kalamassery 186

PVS Memorial Hosp 81

GH Muvattupuzha 43

DH Aluva 81

GH Ernakulam 54

Palluruthy taluk hospital 42

Tripunithura taluk hospital 47

Paravoor taluk hospital 35

Fort Kochi taluk hospital 51

Perumbavoor taluk hospital 43

Kothamangalam taluk hospital 22

Karuvelipady taluk hospital 8

Sanjivani 87

Private hospitals 2,570

FLTCs 458

SLTCs 479

Domiciliary care centres 372