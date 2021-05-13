STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Your next door edu consultant

Two De Montfort University graduates started a platform that makes higher education overseas easy for
Indian students

Published: 13th May 2021 01:57 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to higher education, most students prefer going abroad. However, when it comes to choosing colleges or universities that are best suited for them, they have to depend on consultants, which may be a taxing experience. This prompted two Malayalee youngsters to launch a startup that helps students realise their dream of studying abroad.

Founded in 2019 by De Montfort University graduates Ajesh Raj and Basil Ali, Edumpus is a social communication platform designed to simplify communication between universities, students and consultants. “It aspires to bridge institutions and students from across the globe and create a truly global outreach. This would help the students make well-informed decisions that are best for their academic careers. It would also provide an efficient way for institutions to leverage their resources,” said Ajesh.

According to Ajesh, there is no particular centralized system students can rely on for planning their higher education. Also, they don’t have an authentic source to gain knowledge about which courses are provided by the universities and their eligibility criteria. “There was an urgent need to develop a solution for this. This obstacle is not for a particular country or any region, it is a universal problem,” said Basil, With Edumpus, the duo provides accurate and reliable information.

We also hand-hold the students through other aspects of the recruitment process like counselling, visa applications, guidance on offer conditions and accommodation facilities,” said Basil. Education consultants use the portal to process applications of their students. Edumpus is also a handy platform for education providers and institutions to list their courses to get student enrolments.

Kerala’s education guide
Kerala has always been a huge marketplace for EdTech platforms. “This could be one of the reasons why majority of our clientele is from Kerala,” says the duo. Though the number of aspirants is vast in Kerala, there is no centralized system or a virtual interface that the student can use at the moment.” Students still largely rely on the conventional educational consultants and end up settling for limited options and minimal information. We aim to overcome this issue with a fully functional set of tools,” they said.

