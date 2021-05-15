STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Assault in train: Ernakulam railway police arrest two culprits

The Railway police said that the arrested duo assisted the prime accused Babukuttan to go into hiding and sell the victim's ornaments.

Published: 15th May 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a new twist to the case in which a 31-year-old woman was assaulted in a moving train, the Railway police have arrested two more persons even as they suspect the involvement of two others in the incident. The two arrested are Pradeep (37) of Pananilkumvila, Varkala, and Muthu (20), of Olippuvila near Varkala.

The Railway police said that they assisted the prime accused Babukuttan to go into hiding and sell the victim's ornaments.  According to the police, the duo helped Babukuttan to sell the ornaments to a jeweller in Varkala. The trio had become friends when they spent their jail term together at Poojappura Central jail a few years ago.

"While Muthu was jailed in a ganja case, Pradeep was arrested for his involvement in a murder case. During this time, Babukkuttan was also imprisoned for another crime. During their jail term, they established friendship and that helped Babukuttan to seek help from the duo," said Crispin Sam, Circle Inspector (Railway police).

Babukuttan, the prime accused who was arrested early this month, revealed the names of Pradeep and Muthu during interrogation. On April 28, Asha Murali, a clerk at the higher secondary regional office in Chengannur, was assaulted by the assailant shortly after the train began moving from the Mulanthuruthy station.

The police identified the assailant hours after the incident. He had absconded. But based on information from some local people, Chittar police arrested him from Ettichuvadu in Pathanamthitta district on May 4. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp