Assault in train: Ernakulam railway police arrest two culprits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a new twist to the case in which a 31-year-old woman was assaulted in a moving train, the Railway police have arrested two more persons even as they suspect the involvement of two others in the incident. The two arrested are Pradeep (37) of Pananilkumvila, Varkala, and Muthu (20), of Olippuvila near Varkala.

The Railway police said that they assisted the prime accused Babukuttan to go into hiding and sell the victim's ornaments. According to the police, the duo helped Babukuttan to sell the ornaments to a jeweller in Varkala. The trio had become friends when they spent their jail term together at Poojappura Central jail a few years ago.

"While Muthu was jailed in a ganja case, Pradeep was arrested for his involvement in a murder case. During this time, Babukkuttan was also imprisoned for another crime. During their jail term, they established friendship and that helped Babukuttan to seek help from the duo," said Crispin Sam, Circle Inspector (Railway police).

Babukuttan, the prime accused who was arrested early this month, revealed the names of Pradeep and Muthu during interrogation. On April 28, Asha Murali, a clerk at the higher secondary regional office in Chengannur, was assaulted by the assailant shortly after the train began moving from the Mulanthuruthy station.

The police identified the assailant hours after the incident. He had absconded. But based on information from some local people, Chittar police arrested him from Ettichuvadu in Pathanamthitta district on May 4.