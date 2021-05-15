Kochi teen enters Indian Book of Records for stencil drawings of actors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arian K, a Class XII student, entered the Indian Book of Records for making stencil drawings of 50 film stars in 70 minutes. "The lockdown was turning out to be a big drag and I wanted to do something creative.So I decided to make use of my drawing skills," said the self-made artist who hails from Aranmula.

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, he had painted the pictures of actor Jayasurya and former Pathanamthitta Collector PB Nooh. Arian is a student of Sudarshanam Central School, Pathanamthitta.