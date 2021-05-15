Man arrested for torturing mentally-ill son at Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man who tortured his son, having psychological problems, at Fort Kochi was arrested by the police after a video of the assault was widely circulated on social media on Friday. The police found that Sudheer KS, aged 43, of Kallaikadavu, Fort Kochi, regularly assaulted his 18-year-old son.

According to Fort Kochi police, Sudheer is an autorickshaw driver. The victim is the eldest son of Sudheer. He has studied up to 11th standard. Due to psychological issues, he stopped schooling last year. "The victim often gets mentally disturbed and becomes violent. Sudheer punishes the victim for his act by assaulting him brutally. He even beats the boy using stick and punches him hard," a police official said.

On Thursday night, a video of Sudheer attacking the victim was recorded by a relative and shared on social media. In the 3.48-minute-long video, several people were seen attempting to dissuade Sudheer from attacking the victim.

"The video was shared to the official page of Kerala Police by several persons. We could quickly track the persons seen in the video and were able to take the accused into custody within 24 hours. Sudheer's arrest was recorded on Friday night. He will be produced before the magistrate on Saturday," a police official said.

A case has been registered under various Sections of IPC and Mental Health Care Act. Meanwhile, the police, through their official Facebook page, thanked the public for sharing the information that led to the arrest.

However, police officials in Fort Kochi clarified that the victim was not suffering from autism as stated on the Facebook page of Kerala Police.