COVID-19 lockdown: Ernakulam police to act tough against violators

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With triple lockdown scheduled to kick in here from midnight on Sunday, the police have decided to take aggressive measures. According to the decision taken by the police, all exit points from Ernakulam will be sealed from midnight.

Besides, the houses with positive cases and primary contacts will be sealed. "No one from Containment Zones, even if they belong to sectors given lockdown exemption, will be allowed to leave or work, . Only those providing essential services will be allowed to attend work," said a police officer.

The containment zones will be completely sealed. "No outsider, including those from exempted categories, will be allowed inside. Basically, containment zones will be islands having all facilities, including provision stores," he added.

Meanwhile, the police also decided to seek RT-PCR negative certificate from those who come out during this period. "Everyone who comes out will be asked to show a RT-PCR negative certificate issued within the last 72 hours. We will check the authenticity of the certificate. If it is found that any lab or person is facilitating or holding fake certificates, they will be proceeded against under Forgery and KEDO cases," the officer added.