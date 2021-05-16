Cyclone-induced rain wreaks havoc in Kochi, major areas inundated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain continued to batter the district on Saturday, resulting in Kochi city and the suburbs getting submerged. Major city areas, including the MG Road, KSRTC main bus stand, Pullepady and Kaloor were inundated in the rain which started around noon.

Subsequently, a 100-horse power pump from Aroor was brought in to remove water from the affected areas and Mullassery Canal.

District Collector S Suhas took the initiative to arrange the high-power pump from Aroor, which had been bought during his tenure as then Alappuzha Collector. The pump was initially used at Ambedkar Colony and Judges' Avenue, Kaloor, which were inundated.

Fire and Rescue Services' personnel said that a fisherman onboard a country boat was reported missing after the boat overturned near the Goshree Bridge on Saturday noon. Antappa (53), from Kollam, is the missing fisherman while his friend Sebastian, who was also on the boat, managed to swim ashore.

DIESEL TANKER OVERTURNS

The driver of a diesel tanker lorry, which overturned following a mudslip at Anagadikadavu in Angamaly on Saturday, had a miraculous escape.

Vibin K of Nedumbassery was attempting to park the vehicle by the roadside when the incident occurred and the vehicle overturned. The driver, who was trapped inside the cabin, was rescued by fire force and police personnel.

Areas inundated

Several low-lying areas in Tripunithura were submerged following the heavy rain, which affected vehicular traffic. The road leading up to Sree Poornathrayeeasha temple and Kannankulangara were inundated. Officers said that there have no immediate reports of casualties from the city or rural police limits.