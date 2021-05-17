Stricter curbs as triple lockdown starts in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the triple lockdown announced in four districts in Kerala, including Ernakulam, will begin on Monday, the district administration has come up with a fresh set of guidelines for implementing the same effectively to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In a statement issued here on Sunday, District Collector S Suhas, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said there will be additional restrictions imposed on the district as part of the triple lockdown.

As per the new guidelines, grocery stores, fruits, vegetable, meat, poultry and fish shops will be opened only between 8am and 2pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. These shops should encourage home delivery to the maximum. The public is restricted from going to shops other than those situated close to their residences. No travel will be allowed to shops/stores faraway from their residences.

The collector said no street vendors will be allowed to remain open during the triple lockdown. The kitchens of hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function between 8am and 7,30pm, only for home delivery services. No parcel counters will be allowed to avoid people buying food directly from the hotels.The distribution of milk and newspapers should be completed before 8am.The electrical/plumbing/telecommunication servicemen can travel with a proper identity card. Home nurses and housemaids should procure online passes from pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in.

Medical stores, petrol stations, ATMs, shops selling surgical equipment, hospitals, clinics and medical labs will function as usual. Ration shops and other public distribution shops like Maveli stores will function till 5pm. The places of worship/prayer halls should be kept closed till further notice. In case of weddings that were fixed before the lockdown, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed. In case of wedding and death, it should be registered on the Covid-19 web portal.

The banks will be allowed to operate in Ernakulam between 10am and 2pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.The banks should function with the minimum staff.The e-commerce delivery services shall operate between 7am and 2pm. The police will prevent entry and exit to and from the district strictly. The same will be enforced in containment zones. For emergency services and frontline services, including media, the person can travel with his/her identity card.

What are allowed

Milk/post/newspaper distribution

Hotels and restaurants: 8am-7.30pm (home delivery only)

Ration shops/Supplyco/Maveli stores: Till 5pm

Medical stores/petrol stations/ATMs/medical labs/hospitals/clinics: As usual

Grocery shops, fish-meat stalls/fruits & vegetable shops: 8am to 2pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Banks: 10am to 2pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

What are not

Interdistrict travel, entry into and exit from containment zones

No street vendors/wayside eateries and shops

Places of worship to be closed

No gathering

More than 20 people not allowed for post-death prayers and rituals

People not allowed to travel without online pass, that too without a valid reason/purpose