TPR decreasing in Kochi, recoveries outnumber new cases

Giving a brief respite, the number of Covid recoveries being reported from the district slightly began to increase.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a brief respite, the number of Covid recoveries being reported from the district slightly began to increase. As many as 19,548 people recovered from the disease in the district in five days. On Sunday, the district reported 4,620 recoveries and 3,154 new cases. Meanwhile, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) came down to 24. 31 %, from 35.7 % on Wednesday.  

“Though the TPR in the district is decreasing steadily for the past few days, the situation remains serious. We have decided to conduct more antigen tests in the coming days to identify and isolate more patients. The restrictions imposed will have an impact on bringing down the number of cases. It is found that 70% of the Covid spread happens inside homes and people should take precautionary measures to prevent this,” said a health official.  The district has 68,357 active Covid cases. The vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 has begun on Saturday. Over 1,300 people belonging to this age group took the jab. A total of 9,20,929 people have been vaccinated in the district so far.  The temporary Covid treatment facility set up with oxygen support at Ambalamugal began to admit patients. According to the health officials, steps are on to set up a 1,000-bed facility here in a week.

