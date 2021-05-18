All Kerala boats safe, says fisheries department

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All fishing boats from Kerala that were caught in the rough sea due to Cyclone Tauktae have reached the shores safely and there are no reports of missing fishermen, the fisheries department authorities said. According to deputy director (marine) M Thajudeen, two fishing boats from Beypore that were reported missing have reached the Goa shore on Monday.

“The fishermen in the boats, Milad 3 and Ajmeer Shah, are also safe. Three fishing boats from Kerala have reached the Lakshadweep coast. Meanwhile, there are reports that one fishing boat registered in Tamil Nadu has capsized in the sea off Lakshadweep coast and six fishermen in these boats are missing. The missing boat, Murugan Thunai, used to visit Kochi harbour to sell their catch but the boat and the workers are from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Meanwhile. Indian Coast Guard ship Aryaman rescued 12 fishermen, braving the rough sea. The fishermen had been stranded onboard fishing boat Jesus, a Tamil Nadu-registered boat, for the past two days. The Coast Guard carried out coordinated search by air and sea continuously for two days, which helped locate the missing boat.

A Dornier aircraft of the Coast Guard identified the marooned boat and ICG Aryaman was diverted to the location for rescue operation. All 12 fishermen were first provided food, water and first aid. As efforts to start the boat proved futile, the boat along with its crew was towed to Kochi. It will be handed over to local authorities.