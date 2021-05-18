STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

All Kerala boats safe, says fisheries department

Meanwhile. Indian Coast Guard ship Aryaman rescued 12 fishermen, braving the rough sea.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during formation of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

For representational purpose. . (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All fishing boats from Kerala that were caught in the rough sea due to Cyclone Tauktae have reached the shores safely and there are no reports of missing fishermen, the fisheries department authorities said. According to deputy director (marine) M Thajudeen, two fishing boats from Beypore that were reported missing have reached the Goa shore on Monday. 

“The fishermen in the boats, Milad 3 and Ajmeer Shah, are also safe. Three fishing boats from Kerala have reached the Lakshadweep coast. Meanwhile, there are reports that one fishing boat registered in Tamil Nadu has capsized in the sea off Lakshadweep coast and six fishermen in these boats are missing. The missing boat, Murugan Thunai, used to visit Kochi harbour to sell their catch but the boat and the workers are from Tamil Nadu,” he said. 

Meanwhile. Indian Coast Guard ship Aryaman rescued 12 fishermen, braving the rough sea. The fishermen had been stranded onboard fishing boat Jesus, a  Tamil Nadu-registered boat, for the past two days. The Coast Guard carried out coordinated search by air and sea continuously for two days, which helped locate the missing boat.

A Dornier aircraft of the Coast Guard identified the marooned boat and ICG Aryaman was diverted to the location for rescue operation. All 12 fishermen were first provided food, water and first aid. As efforts to start the boat proved futile, the boat along with its crew was towed to Kochi. It will be handed over to local authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala fishing boats Cyclone Tauktae
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp