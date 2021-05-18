STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dealing with dengue

Spread of vector diseases including dengue further stretches the district’s health system, which is busy fighting Covid

Published: 18th May 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: He district has been struggling with the steadily increasing Covid caseload and to add to it came the rain and winds triggered by Cyclone Tauktae.The healthcare system, which has been largely focused on mitigating the pandemic, has the added responsibility now to prevent the vector and water-borne diseases from spreading.

In Ernakulam district alone, 283 suspected cases of dengue were registered, according to the office of the district medical 0fficer (DMO). Of them, 193 cases and one death have been confirmed. Most cases were reported from Angamali, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara municipalities, Nedumbassery, Karukutty panchayats, and Thammanam, Chalikkavattom, Vennala, Kaloor, Ponnurunni, Kadavanthra and Mattancherry areas under the corporation.

During the triple lockdown, a maximum of five labourers are only allowed for cleaning works. 
This will have an impact on the pre-monsoon works for at least a week, said sources at the DMO office. To tide over the issue, the help of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) is sought in each ward. Members of the Kudumbashree and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are also helping out.

Three major canals in the city — Perandoor, Changadampokk and Rameshwaram boundary -- are being desilted on an emergency basis. Mayor M Anilkumar said the desilting of the canals would not be affected as restriction on cleaning teams is applicable only in the rural area.

Nat’l Dengue ‘dry’ Day
On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged the public to observe May 16 — which falls on National Dengue Day — as dry day.“We should consider the possible increase in Covid cases if the rain intensifies. The pressure on the government machinery is increasing. Spike in rain-related diseases will make it worse. So, pre-monsoon cleaning works have to be completed quickly and effectively. Families should ensure there is no breeding space for the mosquitoes around their house compounds,” the chief minister posted on his Facebook page.

Every year, May 16 is observed as National Dengue Day to create awareness among the public on dengue fever and equip them to prevent the disease. This year’s message is ‘Let us start the prevention of dengue fever from homes’.

