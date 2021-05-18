Ernakulam reports highest single-day Covid recoveries, active caseload dips

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported the highest number of Covid recoveries so far, with 14,900 persons testing negative. With this, active cases in the district came down to 55,749. The district’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 24.74 per cent. In a relief, the TPR, which stood above 50 per cent in 19 panchayats in the district, has come down to 6 per cent. District Collector S Suhas detailed the Covid situation at the districtwise meeting with the chief minister on Monday.

Suhas said that special arrangements have been made to set up a Covid ward, especially for children.

“The cases coming down after lockdown was imposed is a good sign and we are also able to keep the TPR below 30 per cent for a few days now. With more cooperation from people, we hope to turn the situation around soon,” said Suhas.

Meanwhile, 2,314 people tested positive for Covid-19. Of these, the sources of infection of 60 persons could not be traced. As many as seven health workers and eight migrant labourers figured among the positive cases.

As many as 48,530 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes while 2,504 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.As far as the vaccination is concerned, 9,21,387 people have been vaccinated in the district so far. Not many from the 18-44 age group, who had registered themselves for getting vaccinated, were able to get the slots on Monday.

As per the guidelines of the health department, only those with comorbidities will be given vaccination in the first phase. Also, administration of the second dose for those above 45 is under way in the district.

