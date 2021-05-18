Live and let live: Be kind to animals

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: With a surge in Covid cases and all members of families testing positive at once, pet animals are being left to starve for days. Neighbours and relatives refuse to step in and feed the animals, and most of them stay in cages without food and water. The reason? Unnecessary fear of animals being carriers.

The price of this misconception is being paid by the pets, especially dogs.

“When the whole family tests positive and are either taken to the hospitals or isolated at home, pets would be in a helpless situation. In houses where a few members are Covid negative, it is totally fine for them to step out and feed their pets. But most of them hesitate because their neighbours create a fuss,” says Mrinalini Kumar, Trustee cum Joint Secretary, Animal Rescue Rehabilitation and Overall Wellness (Arrow).

This unscientific anxiety not only restricts the family members from taking care of pets but even stops volunteers of animal wellness organizations. “There are many volunteers who are willing to offer their services. Though they enter the compound with all the gear and precautions, the neighbours would stop them, fearing they would get infected and in turn infect the neighbourhood.

As an organisation, we feed them despite people’s intrusion. We aren’t violating any rules and don’t barge into anyone’s compound,” adds Mrinalini. With the second wave, animal rescue and wellness organizations are getting calls from several parts of the state.

Anjali Anand, a coordinator Arrow, shares how a neighbour told one of their volunteers to let a pet die of starvation. According to Anjali, the lack of shelter homes in the state poses an inconvenience for the volunteers who have to travel from afar for daily feeding. Such facilities would help owners too, she adds.

PETS ARE SAFE, WE REPEAT

In India, human to animal transmissions has not been reported. However, the government has strictly restricted Covid positive patients from taking care of pets. “Covid negative members can feed their pets wearing a mask and gloves. It is highly unlikely the virus would travel a long distance,” says Dr Prem Jain, Animal Husbandry Officer.

You can turn to them

Have a pet that needs to be fed or taken care of? These organisations will help.