STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cyclone Tauktae washes ashore tonnes of waste at Fort Kochi

While the passing cyclone Tauktae had a devastating impact on the Kerala coast over the past few days, it has left Fort Kochi grappling with a different problem.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Waste piled up in fort-kochi beach following the waves during the heavy rain | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the passing cyclone Tauktae had a devastating impact on the Kerala coast over the past few days, it has left Fort Kochi grappling with a different problem. The high waves have washed ashore a pile of plastic and biowaste. 

Though such accumulation is regular in the area during the monsoon season, this time it has been three times the waste seen every year. The authorities are concerned whether the usual procedure of using earthmovers will be enough to clean up the entire beach. 

“It will take over a week to remove the waste completely,” said Antony Kureethara, Fort Kochi counsellor.“The sea is still rough and more waste is accumulating daily. As the triple lockdown has affected the movement of people engaged in cleaning, we may require a joint operation involving persons from the Navy, Coast Guard, police and other agencies to complete the cleaning process.” 

He said the waste dumped in the backwaters and the Vembanad lake washed ashore in large quantities. Besides, there is waste from transit ships and boats.“There is a huge pile of thermoplastic dumped by ships and boats. The cleaning of ships takes place in the outer sea, off the Kochi coast. Similarly, there are plastic bottles and coconut shells dumped into the backwaters and the Vembanad lake,” he said.

Stormy weather also destroyed walkways close to the Fort Kochi beach.“On Friday and Saturday, the sea was too rough for us to even come close to the beach. A major portion of the walkway was already in a dilapidated state and the cyclone damaged it further. A complete makeover is required to make Fort Kochi accessible for tourists,” said Sajo Devasia, a local resident.

In 2017, a section of the walkway had caved in to sea erosion. Last month, IIT Madras submitted a report to the tourism department suggesting measures to prevent sea erosion in the area. The tourism department has to hand over the IIT report to the irrigation department to conduct the necessary work. “All tourism projects are moving at a snail’s pace. The Kochi corporation has allocated Rs 50 lakh for the beautification of Fort Kochi so that it remains a favourite spot for tourists coming to Kochi,” Antony said.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Tauktae Fort Kochi waste
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp