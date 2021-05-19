STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A musician’s new best friend

Think of reels as a musical tweet in some sense and try to create something insightful and powerful in a very short amount of time.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

KOCHI: A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the next big hit could be 15 or 30 seconds long, because that’s the length of Instagram’s reels, and a lot of people wrote in asking whether or not we thought that’s a good thing. The truth is, whether it is or isn’t a good thing, it is most certainly an interesting thing. Social media is a great way to get your music out to a wider audience and connect with people you don’t know. Look at it this way – when Twitter started, its character limit forced people to be concise and get to the point quickly.

Think of reels as a musical tweet in some sense and try to create something insightful and powerful in a very short amount of time. Instagram has two other interesting features which are great for musicians: one is the layout, and the other is remixing reels. With Instagram’s layout, you can layer up to three videos in the same frame This is cool if you want to sing vocal harmonies, or if you’re playing different instruments and want to put it all together to make a song that you can then share. You record one after the other (make sure you’re on time and in the right key) and voila, you’ve created an ensemble out of yourself. 

Another great thing to try is remixing reels, where you can take a reel that has been recorded and posted, and add your video (and audio on it). If you hear a song that you like, you can record a duet with them. Or if you hear a great piano melody that you want to play the violin on, go for it.

This lockdown summer we’ve seen a lot of our students do some amazing things with Instagram’s features, and then graduate to video and audio editing software to create more complex layers and collaborations. Have you played around with any of these features? Let us know how they’ve worked for you! 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp