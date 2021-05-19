STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CII to set up Covid hospital at Adlux Convention Centre

In an effort to support the government in ramping up the relief activities, CII has built up collaborative structures among the private and public sector.  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday said it is setting up a 500-bed Covid hospital at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly, in an effort to work in tandem with state government and district administration to manage the widespread challenge of combating the pandemic that is plaguing the nation. 

In an effort to support the government in ramping up the relief activities, CII has built up collaborative structures among the private and public sector.  Considering the steep rise in number of active cases CII held a discussion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Based on the discussions at the meeting  CII is creating a temporary 500- bed Covid Hospital at Adlux Convention Centre, a release said. 

“This project which costs around `4 crore is supported by Infosys Foundation, US Technology International, IBS Software, Muthoot Fincorp, Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd, Kancor Ingredients Ltd, Suntec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd and ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Additionally, two fully equipped ICU wards are also being set up with 200 beds at the Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, spending Rs 2.8 crore which is supported by Pratiksha Trust, Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiative and Tamara Leisure Experiences.  

In addressing the critical need of oxygen,  multiple companies have come forward in supporting the cause including Brahmins Foods India, Kancor Ingredients, Eastern Condiments, Rubfila International, Geojit Foundation, Akay Natural Ingredients Pvt Ltd, Buimerc India Foundation, Terumo Penpol Pvt Ltd, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt Ltd, Skyline Builders, Malankara Plantation and ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd. With the support of many such members, CII is settOxygen Manifold System in 20 government hospitals across Kerala resulting in 1,050 oxygen beds at an estimated cost of `1.9 crore.  

CII Young Indians, Trivandrum chapter, has also set up a website #YiForKerala that consolidates reliable information and connects to helplines as well to support in last mile delivery. CII is also involved in relief through distribution of rations to community kitchens.  CII promotes rigorous awareness creation in relation to vaccination and Covid safety protocols and is supporting the government in terms of recommending its member organization to meet the expense of vaccinating their employees, their family members and nearby community.  CII Kerala has conducted work place vaccination in 3 companies reaching 463 beneficiaries.  

Apart from these efforts many of the member companies are tirelessly working towards overcoming the second wave of Covid.  Some Companies like ESAF Small Finance Bank along with ESAF Foundation and District Health Department, Thrissur,   organised a free Covid-19 vaccination camp vaccinating over 1,300 people  and also provided essential lab equipment for PHC ,Nadathara at Thrissur. 

Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd  has donated a 13 KL oxygen tank to Principal Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode and Terumo Penpol (TPPL) made donations to the local panchayats to support with rations, provided local hospitals with PPE kits and distributed masks and sanitizers to migrant labourers. 

Glenrock Rubber Products set up a fully equipped Covid Care Unit at the MMT Hospital with 25 bed capacity in Idukki district. Elite Foods Pvt Ltd  gave two HFNC Therapy device to Thrissur Medical College and Western India Cashew Co Pvt Ltd donated 4 Kidney Dialysis Machines & 2 ICU Ventilators to the District Hospital, Kollam. 

They also organised a Blood Donation Camp where 20 members participated and contributed 5 LED Televisions for children who were not able to attend online classes. Federal Bank provided 100 ICU beds with oxygen units, ventilators and have set up first line treatment centres at various locations across the state. 

They have also provided government health care units with Covid test kits, a PCR testing machine, 10,000 vaccine carriers and three AC vans for vaccination drives. Sreenath Vishnu, chairman CII Kerala State Council and Executive Director Brahmins Foods India Pvt Ltd, expressed his gratitude to the chief minister and government officers for extending their cooperation and involving CII in the relief measures.

TACKLING CRITICAL PERIOD
CII through its membership is facilitating efforts towards enhancing health infrastructure and is working closely with government on policy initiatives to help mitigate the crisis and manage its impact on the socio-economic framework of the state.

