STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

History of rhythm

The director of Sopanam School of Panchavadyam talks about the mammoth task of creating a historical document on percussion artists in the last 400 years. 

Published: 19th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is known for its rich history of percussion arts and instruments. From temple-related ensembles like panchavadyam to tribal music, the state has a myriad of percussion-dominated genres and artists. But, this rich history has rarely been recorded, including details of artists and the origin of certain instruments. To remedy this, the Sopanam School of Panchavadyam in Malappuyram has taken up the task of creating a database of percussion artists going back as far as 400 years. 

“We don’t know the history of our Melam arts. So, as a first step, we are creating a book on percussion artists since the 17th century — around the time of Shadkala Govinda Marar, the famous Sopana singer,” says Santhosh Alankode, the director of Sopanam School. The book will contain the evolution of each vadyam and details of the artists who practised Sopana Sangeetham and instruments like Thimila, Madhalam, Chenda, Idakka, etc. Since last year, they have collected information on around 6,000. 

The ideation
Santhosh had plans to get into documentation since 2013. “There’s a line in one of Kunchan Nambiar’s verses describing an artist wearing the Madhalam on his waist. But if you look at the history of Panchavadyam, the first time someone performed Madhalam tying it around their waist was at Thrissur Pooram, sometime between 1920 and 1930. Before that, it was hung around the neck. But then, how did Nambiar, who lived in the 17th century, write about Madhalam around the waist?” he asks. 

When Santhosh met R Ramachandran Nair, the then chief secretary of state, to know whether Panchavadyam can find a place in Unesco’s heritage list, he realised the need for historic records on it. That gave Santhosh a concrete reason to work on the scripts.

Their process
A team of four collects the information they receive  over the phone and emails from the other percussion artists. As the vadyams are mainly carried on by family members, data collected from one artist gives an account of at least three generations of their predecessors. There are also brief accounts of few artists in books like Aithihyamala by Kottarathil Sankunn on old palm-leaf texts (thaliyola). With the help of historians, the school plans to collect as many references as possible. 

HELP FROM EXPERTS
Eminent artists, historians and literary figures are supporting the school in completing this mammoth task. Mattannoor Sankarankutty Marar, thimila artist Kariyannur Narayanan Namboodiri, Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan, and filmmaker Anjali Menon are supporting the team. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp