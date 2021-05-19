Malayali to take charge as British Army HR specialist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Making Malayalis proud, Rajeev Nair, a 29-year-old professional from Thiruvananthapuram, is all set to take charge as the HR specialist within the Adjutant General’s Corps of the British Army. After training, Rajeev will be also inducted as an officer in the Investigation team of the British Army.

“It is a dream come true for me. I have been trying to get a placement in the British Army for over a decade now. I tried more than 12 times to pass the recruitment test. But I managed to pass all of the tests last year,” said Rajeev. He moved to London in 2009, just like any other student, to pursue higher education.

He joined the London School of Business and Finance for a graduate programme. He is the Nodal Officer (UK) of Nanma Foundation which works on a slew of socially responsible projects including Drug Bank, Feeds a Stomach, and Nanma Bhavanangal. “Under IG P Vijayan, I could be a part of several charity foundations. It also helped me during the interview,” Rajeev said .