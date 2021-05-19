Online orders made easy

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foaps, an app developed by state’s startup will help restaurants manage online orders smoothly 

Published: 19th May 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: The restrictions imposed owing to the surge in Covid cases have led to an increase in the number of people depending on online food delivery. With orders mounting, the restaurateurs are struggling to take control of the system. Lasper Technologies Pvt Ltd under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched the app Foaps which will help restaurants accept orders made from multiple food delivery platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda, Amazon restaurant, and Dunzo.  

 “Usually restaurant managers accept online food orders using separate dashboards for each app. Foaps will help resolve the clutter by enabling them to accept orders and manage items from a single point, instead of opening multiple dashboards,” says Abdul Salah, co-founder of Lasper Technologies.  

Foaps app also boosts customer satisfaction through its smooth operation. When an item gets sold out from the menu, the restaurateurs are supposed to update the non-availability of the item on all delivery platforms.

 “Since the operations are done manually, there have been circumstances where restaurants fail to update the information. With Foaps, the restaurateurs will just have to update one page,” says Abdul.
 Lasper Technologies headed by Abdul Salah and Muhammed Migdad conceived the app in association with KSUM and Flat6labs Bahrain, MENA region’s seed and early-stage venture capital firm.

According to the company, the app will be available free of cost for three months. Currently, Foaps is being used by restaurants in and around Kochi and Calicut. Plans of expansion to other major cities of the country are in the pipeline. 

For more details visit hello@foaps.co
 

