Tourists can see Navy’s fast-attack vessel on Alappuzha beach soon

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to LDF government’s pet Alappuzha Heritage Project, the Navy has handed over the Fast-Attack Craft (INFAC) T-81, which will be on display at the Alappuzha beach. Vice-Admiral A K Chawla, chief of Southern Naval Command (SNC), handed over the boat to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday.

“Actually, our plan was to get INS Alleppey, which was decommissioned by the Navy. However, by the time we approached the naval authorities, the vessel had been dismantled. So, we opted for the T-81 fast attack vessel which was decommissioned in January this year. The boat was brought from Mumbai to Kochi two days ago,” said P M Nowshad, managing director of Muziris Heritage Project (MHP), which is tasked with developing the Alappuzha Heritage Project and Ponnani Heritage Project.

The T-81 vessel will be placed at the Alappuzha beach near the sea bridge which is a major tourist draw. Commissioned in 1999, the vessel served the Navy for over 20 years.As part of Alappuzha Heritage Project, the historic sea bridge will be renovated.

“We have identified a place near the sea bridge where the vessel will be put up. Tourists can board the vessel and immerse themselves in the experience. The vessel is currently in Kochi and it will be taken to Muhamma with the help of a tug next week. From Muhamma, the vessel will be transported to Alappuzha beach in a trailer,” P M Nowshad added.