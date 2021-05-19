STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tourists can see Navy’s fast-attack vessel on Alappuzha beach soon

 In a major boost to LDF government’s pet Alappuzha Heritage Project, the Navy has handed over the Fast-Attack Craft (INFAC) T-81, which will be on display at the Alappuzha beach. 

Published: 19th May 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

INFAC T-81, which was handed over by Indian Navy to Muziris Heritage Project, will be placed on Alappuzha beach as part of the Alappuzha Heritage Project

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to LDF government’s pet Alappuzha Heritage Project, the Navy has handed over the Fast-Attack Craft (INFAC) T-81, which will be on display at the Alappuzha beach. Vice-Admiral A K Chawla, chief of Southern Naval Command (SNC), handed over the boat to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday. 

“Actually, our plan was to get INS Alleppey, which was decommissioned by the Navy. However, by the time we approached the naval authorities, the vessel had been dismantled. So, we opted for the T-81 fast attack vessel which was decommissioned in January this year. The boat was brought from Mumbai to Kochi two days ago,” said P M Nowshad, managing director of Muziris Heritage Project (MHP), which is tasked with developing the Alappuzha Heritage Project and Ponnani Heritage Project.

The T-81 vessel will be placed at the Alappuzha beach near the sea bridge which is a major tourist draw. Commissioned in 1999, the vessel served the Navy for over 20 years.As part of Alappuzha Heritage Project, the historic sea bridge will be renovated. 

“We have identified a place near the sea bridge where the vessel will be put up. Tourists can board the vessel and immerse themselves in the experience. The vessel is currently in Kochi and it will be taken to Muhamma with the help of a tug next week. From Muhamma, the vessel will be transported to Alappuzha beach in a trailer,” P M Nowshad added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha Indian Navy
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp