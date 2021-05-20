4,282 contract Covid, 5,513 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district reported 4,282 new Covid cases on Wednesday, with a test positivity rate of 26.75 %. The source of infection of 177 people could not be traced. As many as four healthcare workers and 15 migrant labourers tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 5,513 Covid patients recovered from the illness. A total of 51,651 people are under treatment for the infection in the district. While 42,702 patients are in their homes, 2,326 are being treated at various private hospitals. Over 9,44,163 people have been vaccinated in the district so far, with 2,776 of them belonging to the 18-44 age-group.