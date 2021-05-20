Chorus grows for conduct of CBSE Class XII exams

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The conduct of the CBSE Class XII examination is becoming a hot topic of discussion with petitions being filed in the Supreme Court. While a petition filed by one group seeking cancellation of the examinations is already under consideration, another teacher approached the SC seeking the conduct of the boards. On Wednesday, the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) wrote to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting the conduct of the examinations.

According to Indira Rajan, NCCS secretary-general, it is understood that a decision regarding the conduct of this year’s CBSE Class XII board examinations will be taken during the first week of June.“This was revealed during the discussions that we had with the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal and the officials concerned,” she said.

She said, in the letter, the NCCS has stressed the importance of conducting the examinations.“Though it may not be advisable to conduct the board examination until the pandemic situation improves considerably, we feel that it needs to be conducted even if it is delayed,” Indira said. She suggested the board explore alternative examination patterns.

“The reason we are stressing the conduct of the examinations is that the Class XII certificate is a major document considered for entry to higher educational institutions. The value of the certificate depends squarely on how it was obtained and also on the quality of the eligibility process,” she said. That is a major concern raised by students and their parents, Indira pointed out.

“Many are seeking admission to top professional institutions. Hence, it would be good if the Ministry of Education and the CBSE could take a favourable stand considering the future of students,” she said.A majority of the students and teachers want the examinations to be held. According to Jaya Sabin, principal (administration), Greet’s Public School, Kaloor, 60% of the students are in favour of conducting the examinations. “Even the teachers are in favour. This is a stepping stone towards their career and getting a valid certificate through proper assessment is of utmost importance,” she said.

Rajatha B, principal, Marian Senior Secondary School, Kalathipady, Kottayam, echoed the sentiment.’ “Cancelling the Class XII examinations is not an option. They can’t be given marks based on the ones obtained in the internal examinations,” she said.

“A majority of the students have not performed well in the model examinations. I have been in contact with other principals and everyone said the same. The board can conduct even an online test on a platform that enables proper invigilation. We need to prove that the students have grasped all the concepts which makes them eligible for admission to professional and regular degree courses,” said Rajatha.