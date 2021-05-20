STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise officers supply free food to Covid patients

Ever since the district went into triple lockdown, excise sleuths in Aluva have been on their toes to curb the inflow of drugs and spurious liquor following the closure of bars and liquor outlets. 

Excise officers cooking at the community kitchen set up by them at Edathala

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the district went into triple lockdown, excise sleuths in Aluva have been on their toes to curb the inflow of drugs and spurious liquor following the closure of bars and liquor outlets. Amid the hectic enforcement activities, especially since Aluva is considered an entry point for drugs and illicit liquor to Kochi, they have come up with a noble initiative of providing food for those confined to the four walls of their houses after being tested Covid positive.

To ensure a smooth supply of food items three times a day, free of cost, the officers under the Aluva circle have set up a community kitchen at Edathala under the aegis of charitable organisations. After their day-long duty, and during whatever free time available, they are involved in cooking at the community kitchen.

“We supply food to around 500 Covid-affected families at various locations in Aluva,” said G Krishnakumar, Circle Inspector, Aluva excise. “Food is delivered at their doorsteps by excise officers. The Yuvadhara Palliative Care and the Gandhi Nagar Residents’ Association have joined hands with the department to set up the community kitchen at Companyppadi, Edathala.”

Excise Inspector R Ajuraj; Preventive Officers M P Ummer and M K Shaji; and Civil Excise Officers M M Arun Kumar, Basanth Kumar, T Abhilash, K R Ratheesh and K R Neethu are active in the kitchen and in food supply. Compared to other enforcement agencies, the excise department is troubled by staff crunch but the officers are distributing food packets in their own vehicles without any disruption in their regular duties. “We have decided to continue food supply until the tough time of Covid ends,” Krishnakumar said.  The Circle Inspector inaugurated the community kitchen and food supply initiative at a function held on Wednesday.

