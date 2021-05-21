STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Catholic Church’s help desk a lifeline for those affected by Covid

The help desk functions 24x7, catering to the needs of patients around the clock.

Published: 21st May 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to mitigate the stress and struggles of people during the ongoing Covid situation, be it by providing real-time information on hospital bed availability, guidance for Covid treatment, or support through counselling for psychological issues, a group of students and volunteers have joined hands with the Catholic Church, to launch a help desk. Joining all the willing hands on deck during these troubled pandemic times, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC)- Health Commission has launched the help desk, to cater to the requirements of Covid patients in the state. 

The help desk initiative, launched by KCBC in collaboration with Catholic Health Association of India (CHAI), involves a group of Master of Social Work (MSW) students across the state, to guide patients correctly, so as to find most viable solutions to their issues. It was launched on May 10 at the Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC), the headquarters of KCBC, in Kochi. A team of six MSW students are coordinating the help desk from POC.  

The help desk functions 24x7, catering to the needs of patients around the clock. All Catholic institutions, including colleges and hospitals in the state, have been roped in for providing the services. “Covid cases are rising in the state and consequently, the number of patients requiring hospital facility is also increasing. With this help-desk, we also aim to ease the stress on hospitals. Almost all hospitals are now nearing full-occupancy with respect to Covid beds in the state. It is our endeavour to ensure that no one in Kerala struggles to get proper treatment in this crisis situation. Even while staying at their own homes, those finding it hard to go to a hospital can avail of the facility,” said Fr Simon Pallupetta, secretary, KCBC Health Commission and Executive Director of CHAI Kerala. 

Through social media, the phone numbers of doctors, health staff and public relations officers of the hospitals functioning under the Catholic church, have been provided for people to contact directly, in case of any requirement related to Covid-19. Around 230 MSW volunteers from different parts of the state are part of the team.

“Most of the calls we have received so far have sought information regarding hospital bed availability. Last night, I received a phone call around 1 am, from a relative of a Covid patient, seeking information about hospital availability, for an emergency situation. There have also been calls from Covid patients being treated at homes and from those who recovered from the infection, seeking counselling, as well,” said Krishnendu A P, an MSW student with the help desk. On a daily basis, over 10-15 phone calls are dealt with, by each student at the help desk. Mostly, the calls are from Central Kerala, primarily Thrissur, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Catholic Church COVID 19
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp