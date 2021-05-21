Catholic Church’s help desk a lifeline for those affected by Covid

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to mitigate the stress and struggles of people during the ongoing Covid situation, be it by providing real-time information on hospital bed availability, guidance for Covid treatment, or support through counselling for psychological issues, a group of students and volunteers have joined hands with the Catholic Church, to launch a help desk. Joining all the willing hands on deck during these troubled pandemic times, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC)- Health Commission has launched the help desk, to cater to the requirements of Covid patients in the state.

The help desk initiative, launched by KCBC in collaboration with Catholic Health Association of India (CHAI), involves a group of Master of Social Work (MSW) students across the state, to guide patients correctly, so as to find most viable solutions to their issues. It was launched on May 10 at the Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC), the headquarters of KCBC, in Kochi. A team of six MSW students are coordinating the help desk from POC.

The help desk functions 24x7, catering to the needs of patients around the clock. All Catholic institutions, including colleges and hospitals in the state, have been roped in for providing the services. “Covid cases are rising in the state and consequently, the number of patients requiring hospital facility is also increasing. With this help-desk, we also aim to ease the stress on hospitals. Almost all hospitals are now nearing full-occupancy with respect to Covid beds in the state. It is our endeavour to ensure that no one in Kerala struggles to get proper treatment in this crisis situation. Even while staying at their own homes, those finding it hard to go to a hospital can avail of the facility,” said Fr Simon Pallupetta, secretary, KCBC Health Commission and Executive Director of CHAI Kerala.

Through social media, the phone numbers of doctors, health staff and public relations officers of the hospitals functioning under the Catholic church, have been provided for people to contact directly, in case of any requirement related to Covid-19. Around 230 MSW volunteers from different parts of the state are part of the team.

“Most of the calls we have received so far have sought information regarding hospital bed availability. Last night, I received a phone call around 1 am, from a relative of a Covid patient, seeking information about hospital availability, for an emergency situation. There have also been calls from Covid patients being treated at homes and from those who recovered from the infection, seeking counselling, as well,” said Krishnendu A P, an MSW student with the help desk. On a daily basis, over 10-15 phone calls are dealt with, by each student at the help desk. Mostly, the calls are from Central Kerala, primarily Thrissur, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.