Class 12 exams put off, students stare at uncertainty

With Class XII Board examinations getting postponed and little information available on the conduct of various professional entrance tests, the students are staring at uncertainty.

Published: 21st May 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:51 AM

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Class XII Board examinations getting postponed and little information available on the conduct of various professional entrance tests, the students are staring at uncertainty.“Everything hinges on the conduct of the CBSE Class XII board examinations,” said an official at the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. According to him, the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examinations (KEAM) prospectus is ready and has been forwarded to the Department of Higher Education for approval. “But any decision regarding the notification date can be arrived at only after the new education minister takes charge,” said the official.

“Many factors, like the conduct of CBSE Class XII examinations and the way forward during the pandemic, have to be taken into consideration before taking a decision,” said the official.The KEAM rank list is prepared by weighing marks obtained in Class XII final exams and the entrance test. However, if CBSE cancels the examinations, this will have to be tweaked, he added.

Other higher education institutions in the state have either decided to postpone the entrance examinations or check the feasibility of alternative methods for admissions. According to K N Madhusoodanan, Vice-Chancellor, Cusat, the university has postponed the Common Admission Test 2021.“The decision has been taken keeping in mind the Covid second wave. The tests were to be conducted on June 12, 13 and 14. New dates will be announced later,” he said.

On-campus PG courses: Varsities review situation
The pandemic has also rattled the conduct of entrance examinations of various PG courses. According to M K Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, Calicut University, the varsity is inviting applications for on-campus courses. “We have extended the deadline for the submission of the application till May 26,” he said.
“As of now, the decision is to conduct the entrance examination. However, a final decision will be taken after carefully reviewing the pandemic situation,” he added. Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai also echoed the view.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi University is looking at alternatives.“We will be conducting the entrance examinations. The admission portal will be opened once all the degree examinations get over,” he said. According to him, the university is looking at the possibility of conducting an online entrance examination.

“We already have a platform for this. The varsity will explore the possibilities of using it to conduct the entrance examinations. However, technical aspects like how to monitor the students during the examination will have to be considered,” he said. The date of the opening of the admission portal will be announced soon, but he said there will be a delay in the announcement of entrance examination dates.

