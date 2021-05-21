Pop goes the bristle

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Many a time, when it comes to choosing a career, people go through a myriad of confusions. Many end up sidelining passion for stability or better pay. But there are a few, like 29-year-old Razeena, who take the road less taken.

“I set out to be a fashion designer,” says the Kochi resident who hails from Lakshadweep. She cleared the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance, joined the course and stayed on for three years. Then came the plot twist. “During the course, I fell madly in love with art and that changed everything,” says Razeena who also dabbles as a graphic designer and animation artist.

“I worked as a graphic designer and animation artist in companies in Kochi and Bengaluru respectively. But I was restless and wanted to follow my passion for painting. So I quit my job and started my venture PopSomeArt,” she says.

Razeena, who is slowly but steadily building her customer base says the name of her brand was inspired by her love for pop art and surrealism. She was also one of the artists to be selected from Kochi for the Behance Review, conducted by one of the world’s top visual content management platform. “My art was reviewed by senior artists from India and abroad at David Hall in Fort Kochi,” she said.

Razeena creates art quirky, makes them colourful and at times, surreal. “My series is dominated by various aspects of the feminine world, which albeit being common, is rarely translated into art,” she says. Razeena’s artwork also occupies a prime space at a game room at the Naval Base.

“The Indian Navy commissioned the work after coming across my work at a flea market in Kochi. This was in 2019. The flea market ‘AllthingsBright’ played a big role in promoting me as an artist. I got to meet many future clients,” said Razeena.

Find her on Instagram: @popsomeart.