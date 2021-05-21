STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pop goes the bristle

Razeena, a 29-year-old artist travelled the lengths of confusing careers before finding her true passion in art

Published: 21st May 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Many a time, when it comes to choosing a career, people go through a myriad of confusions. Many end up sidelining passion for stability or better pay. But there are a few, like 29-year-old Razeena, who take the road less taken. 

“I set out to be a fashion designer,” says the Kochi resident who hails from Lakshadweep. She cleared the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance, joined the course and stayed on for three years. Then came the plot twist. “During the course, I fell madly in love with art and that changed everything,” says Razeena who also dabbles as a graphic designer and animation artist.

“I worked as a graphic designer and animation artist in companies in Kochi and Bengaluru respectively. But I was restless and wanted to follow my passion for painting. So I quit my job and started my venture PopSomeArt,” she says. 

Razeena, who is slowly but steadily building her customer base says the name of her brand was inspired by her love for pop art and surrealism. She was also one of the artists to be selected from Kochi for the Behance Review, conducted by one of the world’s top visual content management platform. “My art was reviewed by senior artists from India and abroad at David Hall in Fort Kochi,” she said.

Razeena creates art quirky, makes them colourful and at times, surreal. “My series is dominated by various aspects of the feminine world, which albeit being common, is rarely translated into art,” she says. Razeena’s artwork also occupies a prime space at a game room at the Naval Base.

“The Indian Navy commissioned the work after coming across my work at a flea market in Kochi. This was in 2019. The flea market ‘AllthingsBright’ played a big role in promoting me as an artist. I got to meet many future clients,” said Razeena.

Find her on Instagram: @popsomeart.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp