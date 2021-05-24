STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Battered by Cyclone Tauktae, call to save Kerala's Chellanam grows

​While working with the people of Chellanam, the National Service Scheme unit of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, came to note some of the issues there.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

KCBC demanded a permanent and sustainable solution for Chellanam. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

KCBC demanded a permanent and sustainable solution for Chellanam. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The plight of Chellanam, battered by Cyclone Tauktae, has brought students, NGOs, police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and other organisations together. Everyone is doing their part to alleviate the pain and suffering of the residents. 

​While working with the people of Chellanam, the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, came to note some of the issues there.

“We made a rough assessment of various challenges and issues faced by the Chellanam residents. The situation is very dire and the damage is very extensive,” said Fr Joseph Varghese, NSS programme officer, Sacred Heart College, Thevara. According to him, the needs vary. 

“Some of them need clean clothing, especially women. We also noticed that many of them need essential things like bedsheets, dustpan, buckets, mugs, grocery items etc,” he said.

Fr Joseph said, “Many households don’t have toilets after they got damaged. Women are the ones who are suffering due to a lack of toilet facility.” According to him, as the entire area is covered with dirt and mud, some of them are not able to enter their house. “We know that we cannot do everything. We have identified the families for which we can do some genuine help, like rebuilding the damaged houses. We also can distribute grocery kits at various centres as an immediate relief measure,” said Fr Joseph. According to him, as of now, they made four interventions and supplied drinking water, helped a couple of families to clear out the sandpile from their houses and recover some valuables like gold, distributed some food packs and visited around 50 families.

“On Sunday, we distributed tapioca to a few of them. All of us are safe and somehow we are lucky to have everything. I would urge all to do their part,” added Fr Joseph. Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) welcomed Opposition Leader V D Satheesan’s call for a permanent solution at Chellanam. 

“It is also good to hear that the Kerala University for Fisheries and Ocean Studies is ready to adopt the panchayat,” KCBC stated. KCBC demanded a permanent and sustainable solution for Chellanam. “The need of the hour is a project that would work towards ensuring the safety and development of the coastal region,” said the statement.

Sustainable solution

KCBC demanded a permanent and sustainable solution. “The need of the hour is a project that would work towards ensuring the safety of the coastal region,” said the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Tauktae Chellanam
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp