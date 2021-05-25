Ernakulam reports 1,885 Covid cases, 4,393 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 1,885 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 21.3 per cent. Sources of infection of 56 people could not be traced. Seven health workers and 19 migrant labourers were among the new cases. Meanwhile, 4,393 patients recovered on the day. The district has 41,521 active cases. Of them, 34,904 patients are being treated for Covid in their homes, while 2,162 are at various private hospitals.

Deaths so far: 686